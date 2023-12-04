A Tip Is Required
December 4, 2023 11:15AM CST
Tipping used to be a “thank you for the great service” but for this delivery driver, it is a requirement. She was so upset that she did not get a tip, that she loaded everything back into the car and took it back. The internet is divided on her choice, because of the amount. What do you think? Should a tip be required over a certain amount? Watch the video to find out how much these people spent.
@shisugum♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
