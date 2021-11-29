Adele Lost Weight To Feel Better, Be We Made It All About Being “Attractive”
When Adele lost weight many fans felt she had let them down as she was seen as someone who promoted body positivity, however, there were others who applauded her for getting a “revenge body.”
Adele addressed both groups during her interview with Oprah saying, “I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I’m either too big or too small; I’m either hot or I’m not,” said Adele. “It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies.”
Adele’s weight loss was to make her feel good, not to be more “attractive” to people. In fact, it was severe anxiety attacks that drove her to the gym, “If I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being.”