Affordable Private Island Resorts

May 12, 2022 @ 1:05pm
Resort travel vacation destination, Waikiki Beach with Diamond Head Crater. hotels and resorts around beach in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, USA.

Travel + Leisure has listed nine private island resorts to visit without breaking the bank. This includes the Urraca Private Island Eco Resort in Panama with just a $195 nightly fee.

At just $50 a night, you could visit Fiji’s Likuri Island Resort. While there is a lot more than just money to plan out for vacations, you can find also find resorts in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, Maldives, and Croatia for under $200 a night.

Would you ever want to travel to a private island? How much are you willing to spend on a vacation?

