Affordable Private Island Resorts
Travel + Leisure has listed nine private island resorts to visit without breaking the bank. This includes the Urraca Private Island Eco Resort in Panama with just a $195 nightly fee.
At just $50 a night, you could visit Fiji’s Likuri Island Resort. While there is a lot more than just money to plan out for vacations, you can find also find resorts in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, Maldives, and Croatia for under $200 a night.
Would you ever want to travel to a private island? How much are you willing to spend on a vacation?