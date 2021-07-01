Amazon Releases ‘Cinderella’ Teaser Starring Camila Cabello
The trailer for Amazon Prime’s “Cinderella” has been released and Camila Cabello shines!
The singer stars as “Ella” a dress designer who dreams of one day attending the ball.
In Cabello’s first movie debut, she stars alongside Billy Porter, who is the genderless fairy godparent, Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s evil stepmother; Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan; Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice; John Mulaney and James Corden as the footmen/mice John and James; Missy Elliott as a town crier; and Nicholas Galitzine as Cinderella’s love interest, Prince Robert.
“Cinderella” debuts on Amazon Prime on September 3rd.