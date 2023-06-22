American Bully Puppies Stolen In Lincoln

Eddie Lankas left his Blue Ox Tree Service truck running while he ran into Chipotle (70th & Pioneers) and someone stole it. Eddie left the car running for his 2 American Bully puppies that were inside, waiting on his return. The truck and the puppies are still missing. If you have seen either, please contact the non-emergency police line at 402-441-6000.

Blue Ox Tree Service truck – License plate VPP372

