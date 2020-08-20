American Idol Crew Returns For Season 4
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie of the television show American Idol speak onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
American Idol’s judges’ are baaaaaAAAACK!
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have announced they’ll be returning for the show!
It wouldn’t be American Idol if Ryan Seacrest wasn’t back as host!
It’s been 4 seasons with American Idol on ABC, but this will be the first year where auditions are held virtually instead of in person.