Amy Schumer Revealed That She Received Death Threats Over Oscars’ Joke
Amy Schumer revealed during an interview that she received death threats over her Oscars joke about Kirsten Dunst being a ‘seat filler’.
Amy said, “They were like, ‘Who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?'”
She continued, “The Secret Service, the LAPD, [reached out] because [the death threats] were that serious and that many. They called me and they were like, ‘Did you make fun of Kirsten Dunst at the Oscars?'”
According to Amy, she reached out to every celebrity she made a joke of at the Oscars including Leo to get their ‘okay’.