Ancestry.com Is Fixing Its Results . . . So Whatever They Told You Before Might Be Wrong

If you sent in your DNA to Ancestry.com and immediately reshaped your entire identity around the results . . . well, I hope you’re ready to reboot yourself AGAIN.

Ancestry just announced that with all the data they have now, they’ve been able to really refine their results. And that means they can narrow down your DNA even better than before, and they’ll be sending you those results soon.

But it also means the results you originally got might change. Like, you might’ve thought you were part Viking because they estimated you were 9% Scandinavian. Well now, maybe they figured out that DNA was actually from England.

A spokesperson from Ancestry says they gave people warnings this could happen . . . they say that their results are an ESTIMATE that can change as more data comes in.

But people still aren’t very happy with it. One woman told reporters that the update dropped her son from 31% Spanish to just 11% . . . and, quote, “It’s quite upsetting.”

“His ethnicity is massively different now. I haven’t accepted it as I don’t agree with the results.”

(Sydney Morning Herald)