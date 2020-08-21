…And You Thought The Hand Sanitizer Shortage Was Bad
The hand sanitizer shortage isn’t the only thing we need to keep an eye on.
According to Clorox CEO, Benno Dorer, Clorox won’t have enough disinfecting wipes until next year.
I really don’t know how they can measure what “enough” is, but because of COVID, they’re in short supply of nearly all their products.
Back in May, Dorer had said that he believed shelves would be fully stocked with wipes again by this summer…yeah…that didn’t really work out.