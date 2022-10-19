Another Alcoholic Drink From Arby’s

Whisky with ice in two glasses on a wooden background. Copy space. Food background

If you are a bourbon drinker, today is YOUR day. Arby’s is releasing their bourbon that tastes like their sandwiches. You can order it starting at noon, if you live in CA, CO, DC, FL, KY, NH, and NY. This is the second alcohol from Arby’s and they are hoping the success will be same as their French fry vodka. Would you try this?

If you are over 21 years old, you can read more about it and how to order HERE.