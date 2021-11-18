Apple Says “Fix it Yourself”

We have all been in a situation where your iPhone screen breaks or the charging port stops working or something that makes you go to the Apple store. What if you could do it yourself? Apple is introducing a “Self Service Program”.

Basically, Apple will sell you the tools and the parts and instructions on how to fix your iPhone from home. Last, your phone’s warranty will not be interrupted.

From TheVerge.com article: Apple plans to start with the iPhone 12 and 13, followed by Macs with M1 chips. You’ll be able to replace the iPhone’s display, battery, and camera using parts from Apple at first, with other options coming later. Read more in the link below.

