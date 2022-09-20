106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Are You Paying More At The Self-Checkout?

September 20, 2022 6:33AM CDT
Getty Images

According to one Tik Toker, @brennabakery, you are paying more for your items at Wal-Mart, and she has proof.  Wal-Mart has been known to change most of their lanes to self-checkout, so are you checking the prices of everything while you are checking out??

@brennasbakery Someone tell me how this makes sense because I can’t make it make sense #Walmart #Inflation #WalmartIncreasingPrices #WalmartScam #checkyourfoodd #CheckYourPrices #FYP #ForYouPage #WalmartIsScammingPeople ♬ original sound – Bren

Contests