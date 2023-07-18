106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Reportedly Headed To Divorce Court

July 17, 2023 8:12PM CDT
Share
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Reportedly Headed To Divorce Court
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have been living apart since January, and according to insiders close to the couple, they are divorcing.
Reportedly, Ariana frequently goes without her wedding band these days. This weekend, she was not wearing it at Wimbledon.
According to a first-hand source who spoke to TMZ, their marriage “is headed for divorce.”
Since Ariana began filming Wicked in December, they have been separated by thousands of miles. According to our sources, there were issues before that.
They reportedly still speak on the phone frequently and are still friends, but the marriage is reportedly over.
How do you make a long-distance relationship work?

More about:
ariana grande
Dalton Gomez
divorce

Contests