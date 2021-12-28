Ariana Grande Deletes Her Twitter Account
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )
Ariana Grande has deleted her Twitter account and people are “very concerned.”
She let go of her account on Friday afternoon and since then the Twitterverse has been buzzing.
Some think it’s because of cyberbullying and others believe that new music could be on the way.
Nothing has come up yet, the account is still dark, but look on the bright side, she’s still on Instagram.