Ariana Grande new perfume
If you were a fan of Ariana Grande’s Cloud perfume then get excited for the next fragrance in her collection. Ariana Grande’s new perfume is coming out on August 1. Her new perfume is called “God Is A Woman” inspired by her 2018 track with the same name. The perfume will be available at Ulta, and it will be cruelty-free and vegan. Ariana started her perfume line back in 2015 and has released more than 6 fragrances from the line inspired by her albums, songs, and various interests. Which celebrity do you think has the best smelling perfume? What is your favorite perfume to wear?