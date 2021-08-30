Ariana Grande Not on Donda
Ariana Grande Confirms She's Not on Kanye West's Donda Track Fans of Ariana Grande thought they heard her voice on Kanye West's album, Donda. He dropped the album on Sunday. Ariana took to the Instagram Story to post a photo from the artist whose voice is featured on the album. The photo is of Stalone in the Mercedes Benz stadium recording her vocals. Ariana captioned the photo in her Story writing, "@stalone you sound beautiful."