Avril Lavigne is turning Sk8er Boi into feature film
Avril Lavigne has big plans for her 2002 track ‘Sk8er Boi’ as she prepares to celebrate the song’s 20th anniversary.
Avril said, “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me.”
She continued, “And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”
Lavigne added about her classic track, “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, and jocks.
It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love and it’s like the skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s like too cool for him, but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”