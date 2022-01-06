Bacardi Launches Non-Alcoholic ‘Spirit’
Bacardi has unveiled its first non-alcoholic ‘spirit’ brand, called Palette.
The company said it was created to elevate alcohol-free cocktails.
There are two different types:
Palette Roots offers a “deep, complex” flavor using juniper berries, ginger, and the oils of nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon
Palette Bold is said to taste like an aged spirit, with an “upfront and punchy experience,” followed by “woody, oak, and smoky” notes.
Palette is first being rolled out in bars across London, Amsterdam, and Paris this month.