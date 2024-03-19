Bad Behavior In The L&D Room
March 19, 2024 12:36PM CDT
One man’s behavior in the labor and delivery room has women all over the internet upset! Rae took to Tik Tok to show exactly how her man acted as soon as she had his baby. She said the nurses even came in to ask him to keep it down. YIKES! What would you have done?
@thatjawn.rae the nurses even came in to tell him “keep it down” he couldnt survive his sons birth w/o his xbox 🤣 #xbox #laboranddelivery #postpartum #dadsoftiktok #gamers #fyp #viral #foryoupage #viralvideo #newbornbaby #maternity #foryoupageofficiall #pregnanttiktok #daddysboy ♬ original sound – ræ
