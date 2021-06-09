      Weather Alert

Bebe Rexha Lingerie Line

Jun 9, 2021 @ 3:35pm

Bebe Rexha has entered the world of lingerie. She has partnered with Adore Me to create a line.  It will be a three-part capsule collection of underwear that she hopes will encourage body positivity.  The sizes will run from 30A-40DDD and XS-4X.

