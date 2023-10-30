Being Late Could Cost You BIG Time
October 30, 2023 10:39AM CDT
We’ve all run into a snag and ended up being late to work, to a party and even picking up our kids. However, this school is making you pay BIG time if you are! What do you think? Should you get charged $2 a minute if you are late picking up your child? Even if you call in advance? See the video below to find out where the money goes.
@mrs._evans This is a first and it feels weird. During my 10+ years in public education, I regularly waited 20-30 mins after school with students waiting for parent pick up. #publiceducation This late pick up policy is in my new school’s admission agreement. #privateschool ♬ original sound – Mrs. Evans
