BEST JOB EVER: Ninja Will Pay You $25K To Make Smoothie Bowls
If you’re looking for a work from home gig, the folks at Ninja have a job that may be hard to pass up.
Ninja is currently looking to hire a Smoothie Bowl Sommelier.
if chosen, you’ll be part of the Ninja marketing team for two months and will work on different Smoothie bowl recipes that go well with the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor.
If you land the gig you’ll be paid $25,000 for your time and services.