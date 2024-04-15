Best Job Reference EVER
Searching for the perfect job can be difficult, especially when you don’t have a reference to vouch for your work ethic. No fear, “Nick from Ohio” is there to help you! NickFromOhio keeps receiving phone calls about Stewart’s job history and thankfully he was bored and recorded it all for us to see. Now, we just need his number to use next.
@nickfromohio I hope you got the job Stewart i did all that i could #fyp #resume #resumetips #jobsearch #jobhunting #foryoupage #jobless #jobinterview #viral ♬ original sound – RANTS FROM THE SHOWER
