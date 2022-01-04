Betty White’s Documentary
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 03: Betty White Memorial is seen on Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
“Betty White: A Celebration” is still on schedule to be released on her birthday, January 17th, in certain theaters in LA. The screening will be at a number of Los Angeles cinemas and will feature interviews with many Hollywood friends and colleagues, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and many more.