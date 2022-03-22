      Weather Alert

Beyoncé in Talks To Perform at Oscars

Mar 22, 2022 @ 3:15pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rumor has it Beyonce may perform at the Oscars this Sunday.

Of course the very private performer has neither confirmed nor denied the rumor.

The song she did for the movie King Richard, Be Alive, is nominated for Best Original Song at the award show.

According to sources, she will perform from the same Compton, California tennis courts where Venus and Serena practiced

The movie, King Richard, is nominated for Best Picture and Will Smith is nominated for Best Actor.

Oscar Awards are this Sunday on ABC.

