Bill Cosby Is Having an “Amazing” Time in Prison

BILL COSBY is 81 and going blind, so you’d THINK he’d be MISERABLE in a maximum security prison . . . but you’d be WRONG. Turns out, he’s having an “AMAZING” time.

Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt has been visiting him, and he says he looks “really amazing.” He’s shed some pounds by not eating bread or desserts . . . and presumably that means no Jell-O, too.

He wakes up at 3:30 A.M., and works out in his cell, doing leg-lifts and push-ups. And he “rinses off” all his food before eating it, to cut down on the sodium.

He’s also given up coffee, which Wyatt says is especially remarkable because, quote, “Mrs. Cosby has been trying to stop him from drinking coffee for 55 years.”

Wyatt said Cosby is “mentally strong,” and is “making the most of his situation.” Quote, “Despite the circumstances, he said this is an ‘amazing experience,’ [and] yeah, he used the term ‘amazing experience.'”