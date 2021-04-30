Billboard Music Awards are coming
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Nick Jonas attends Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi Celebrate The 2020 Awards Season at San Vicente Bungalows on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
The “2021 Billboard Music Awards” have inked Nick Jonas as the host of the awards show. It will air on NBC on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 8p EST. The awards are based on the Billboard charts between March 21, 2021, and April 3, 2021.