Billie Eilish action figures here for the holiday
While we all wait for the Billie Eilish Documentary on Apple+, the pop star has dropped a line of action figures all built around her smash hit songs “Bad Guy and All Good Girls Go To Hell“.
The limited-edition “Bad Guy” figure starts at $29.99 and comes in an eco-friendly window box that transforms into a dioramic display. The “All Good Girls” figure starts at $19.99 and features 18 points of articulation “talking” and back wings. The action figures are available now just in time for the holiday.