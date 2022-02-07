Boeing 747 Turned Into Party Plane
Party planners, wedding organizers or anyone else looking for a good time can now rent a retired 747 to host their get together. Private airfield Cotswold Airport in the south of England purchased the aging British Airways Boeing 747 in October 2020 for just £1 ($1.30). At that time, the plane had been retired from service by British Airways after 26 years in the air.
In the 14 months since the 747 arrived at Cotswold Airport, the economy section of the plane has been stripped out to make space for a plush new events space. The plane’s old galley has also been reworked into a bar, while the cockpit and first-class area remain untouched.
CNN Travel reports that the party plane can be booked out for $1,300 an hour, or for weddings the airport will charge £12,000 ($16,000) for 24-hours. The airport says this will allow for setup and breakdown times.
Despite those sky-high fees, the airport still has one challenge to overcome before it can start renting the plane out to prospective clients. Harvey told CNN Travel that as the plane’s toilets were designed to work at altitude and under pressure, they don’t function on the ground. So punters will have to make do with “posh loo units” for the next “six months or so.”