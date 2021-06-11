Bradley Cooper shares how he feels about Kanye dating his Ex

According to sources close to Bradly Cooper, he is very happy for his ex, Irina Shayk, and Kanye West.
It is rumored that Kanye West has rebounded with Irina by spending vacations together as well as sharing fashion tips.
People close to Bradley say that he wishes the best for Irina and just “wants her to be happy”.
Kanye West has used Irina Shayk as a model for his fashion line and has always seen her as one of the most beautiful women he has known.
Bradley Cooper continues to wish them the best and wants to continue the great co-parenting situation he currently has with Irina Shayk.