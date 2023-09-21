106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Bride Has Rules For Her Wedding

September 21, 2023 10:36AM CDT
There are suggestions, but what about RULES for a wedding? This bride has the internet divided on the ones she is demanding her guests to follow. Would you still attend if YOU were the guest?

NO GIFTS – CASH ONLY

NO SMOKING OR VAPING AT THE WEDDING

IF YOUR ORIGINAL PLUS ONE DOES NOT COME, YOU DON’T GET A FILL IN

DON’T ATTEND THE WEDDING? YOU CAN’T COME TO THE RECEPTION

YOU CAN’T CHANGE YOUR SEAT

YOU CAN’T POST PHOTOS UNTIL WE DO

YOU CAN’T HAVE THE CENTERPIECES

Read the story HERE. See her video HERE.

