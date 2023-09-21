Bride Has Rules For Her Wedding
September 21, 2023 10:36AM CDT
There are suggestions, but what about RULES for a wedding? This bride has the internet divided on the ones she is demanding her guests to follow. Would you still attend if YOU were the guest?
NO GIFTS – CASH ONLY
NO SMOKING OR VAPING AT THE WEDDING
IF YOUR ORIGINAL PLUS ONE DOES NOT COME, YOU DON’T GET A FILL IN
DON’T ATTEND THE WEDDING? YOU CAN’T COME TO THE RECEPTION
YOU CAN’T CHANGE YOUR SEAT
YOU CAN’T POST PHOTOS UNTIL WE DO
YOU CAN’T HAVE THE CENTERPIECES
More about: