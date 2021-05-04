Britney Spears Calling out Hypocritical Docs
Britney Spears Calls Out ‘Hypocritical’ Documentaries for Focusing on ‘Traumatizing Times’ in Her Life. Britney Spears has taken to social media with another dancing video and a lengthy post about the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.
“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!!” wrote Britney. “These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing (thinking emoji) ????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative (shoulder shrug emoji)!!!!”
Britney continued questioning whether or not society is moving in the future or forever living in the past. Britney is scheduled to appear in court to speak on the state of her conservatorship on June 23rd.