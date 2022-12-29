Britney Spears’ Fans Raise Questions Over Sam Asghari’s Christmas Snap: ‘Fakest Photo’

Fans of Britney Spears said that her husband Sam Asghari faked her in their Christmas photos. The “Hold Me Closer” singer and her husband sat in silence on what looked like a beautiful green field with mountains in the background. But fans said that the girl in the picture is not Spears and that Asghari used a body double for his wife. Some fans claimed that even Sam didn’t look like himself in the picture, while others claimed the picture was from a trip the couple took to Japan in 2017. What do you think? Is the Christmas picture of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recent and real?