Buying A Piece Of TV History
You can purchase a piece of TV history and it all goes to a good cause. “The Connors” set furniture is being auctioned off for Habitat for Humanity. Although today’s generation knows it as “The Connors” the set is original to “Roseanne”. The money raised is all going to a great cause and will even include pieces that are signed by the entire cast. No word on how much they will raise but what an amazing thing to own. Read more HERE.