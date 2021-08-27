Camila Cabello Responds To Engagement Rumors
After Wearing Ring On That Finger, Camila Cabello responded to rumors that she and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes are engaged. Fans noticed the Cinderella actress was wearing a ring on her engagement finger during a TikTok video and during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cabello had answers. After telling Fallon that she and Mendes aren’t engaged she explained why she was wearing a ring on her finger, “I swear to god, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just like put it on my ring finger,” the “Havana” singer explained. “I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know, either!”