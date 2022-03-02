Camila Cabello Reveals All About Shawn Mendes Split In New Breakup Song
Camila Cabello has released a new song about her split from Shawn Mendes. “Bam Bam” has lyrics that directly speak to their relationship.
“We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts / But not everything works out / Now I’m out dancing with strangers, you could be casually dating / Damn, it’s all changing so fast,” sings Cabello.
In the chorus, Cabello says, “Love came around and it knocked me down but I’m back on my feet.”
Mendes also released a breakup song back in December called, “It’ll Be Ok,” afterward he posted a video to fans about how he was struggling with social media and the breakup.