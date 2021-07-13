Cardi B Defends Buying 3-year-old Daughter $150,000 Necklace: ‘If Mommy & Daddy Fly Then So Is My Kids’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B (L) and Hennessy Carolina attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
Cardi B took to Twitter once again to defend her “money moves” as it pertains to her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture.
After gifting Kulture a $150,000 diamond charm necklace by Elliot Eliantte for her birthday, critics swarmed social media criticizing Cardi for giving her daughter such an extravagant gift.
“When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F**k I look like being fly a** f**k and my kid not,”