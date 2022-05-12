      Weather Alert

Catholic School Sells Thong Flowers

May 12, 2022 @ 6:31am

The custom on Mother’s Day is to give flowers, a relatively simple gesture of love that looks pretty and smells nice. This isn’t very hard to get right, and if you don’t want to pay a florist a fortune, there are street vendors all over Philadelphia who will happily supply your Mother’s Day needs.

Somehow, a Catholic grade school in far Northeast Philly managed to put together a Mother’s Day flower sale that included lingerie stuffed into faux roses.

St. Anselm School, which serves about 250 students from pre-K through eighth grade, mistakenly sold fake roses that had red thongs folded inside the flowers. One St. Anselm family shared the discovery on social media – and the mom and dad didn’t seem too upset by it.  Read more HERE.

