Chris Evans Responded to Lizzo’s Drunk Instagram DM

Chris Evans has responded to Lizzo’s drunk Instagram DM and the “Juice” singer shared the good news on TikTok Sunday afternoon.
“No shame in a drunk DM [face-blowing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji].” Evans wrote in response to Lizzo.
Chris of course is referring to the controversy last September when he leaked an NSFW picture of himself which drew some support from fans and his co-star, Jaime Lee Curtis.
Chris and Lizzo have traded compliments online for the past year, back in 2019 Evans praised a kid who was dancing to Lizzo’s “Juice,” her response to Chris’s praise was, “Wow marry me.”