CIP 2021 Parade of Apartments

Come along with KFRX’s JDub as he gives you an exclusive tour of Haven At Uptown for the CIP 2021 Parade of Apartments. Check out the 1 bedroom 1 bath and the 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom units.

Follow Haven At Uptown on Facebook and Instagram or visit Renthavenatuptown.com

Haven At Uptown

225 N Cotner Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68505

2021 CIP Parade of Apartments

Apartment hunting made fast and easy! June 12 and 13 10-4 on Saturday, 12-4 on Sunday 18 CIP apartment communities in Lincoln and 8 in Omaha Tours every 20 minutes Leasing specials Easy way to find the perfect apartment home AND see many CIP communities, experience the amazing amenities, and meet our award-winning teams $1500 in prizes (including $500 in cash!) Register at CIPparadeofapartments.com and get extra entries into the prize drawing. All other details available at CIPparadeofapartments.com

