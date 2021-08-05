Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer is here
A new teaser for Season 4 was released, which features an action-packed season. Daniel and Johnny have joined forces against a new enemy, who they intend to take down to win ‘All-Valley’. Hurwitz, one of the creators of the show, said, “We’re eager for people to see how it plays out in Season 4 because there’s certainly no love lost between those two at the end of Season 3 and there’s a lot more between them going forward. We think it’s a very special season for both those characters.” Are you a fan of the ‘Cobra Kai’ tv series? Are you excited about season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’?