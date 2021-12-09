Colorado Springs Hell House Hits Market Again
It is the “Hell House” that went viral this summer. A tenant in a Colorado Springs home took spray paint to the walls, left a freezer full of rotten meat and even deceased cats in the house. The house was going to be sold by the owner, but that’s when they found out what was going on in their home. The house eventually sold for $580,000 and is now available for purchase.
Original house listing HERE.
See the before and after video HERE.