Coming Soon: Your Driver’s License On Your iPhone
Before long, iPhone users will be able to access their driver’s license right from their phone.
Eight U.S. states have approved a new feature allowing residents to add their driver’s license or official state ID to Apple Wallet, accessible from their iPhone or Apple Watch.
Participating states include Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.
No official launch date for the feature has been announced, but it will be part of the next iPhone software update this fall.