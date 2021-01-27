Commercials you may not see for the big game.
This year 4 major brands are have decided to redirect their advertising campaign dollars somewhere other than the Superbowl. Those 4 brands are Pepsi, Budweiser, Hyundai, and Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola is reporting they are “investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times. Hyundai’s decision is planning for upcoming vehicle launches. Budweiser is planning COVID-19 vaccine awareness over the coming months aiming to help get people back together, reopen restaurants and bars, and family gatherings. As for Pepsi, it will have the halftime show at the weekend which is one big advertisement.