For the first time EVER, an AI invented a new sport. It analyzed over 400 existing sports and spat one out named SpeedGate.

There are 3 forwards, 3 defenders and the goal is to kick the ball through a pair of sticks known as the “gate”. Each goal is worth 2 points, but if you have a partner on the other side and they kick it back through, the goal is worth 3 points.

Does that make sense?

It’s easier to watch than to read, here’s a video from Engadget explaining the game: