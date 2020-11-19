      Weather Alert

Couple Wins $400,000 After Playing the Same Numbers For 26 Years

Nov 19, 2020 @ 6:53am
A North Carolina couple won a $366,673 lottery jackpot last week after playing the same set of numbers they’ve been using for 26 years.

Terry Coggeshall of Durham purchased the winning Cash 5 ticket at a Chapel Hill Harris Teeter, using the numbers he and his wife have been playing since they lived in Florida more than a quarter century ago.

The Coggeshalls’ chances of winning was 1 in 962,598. They’ve said they have come “close a few times” to winning using those numbers, and now that they’ve hit it big, they’ll put the cash into a retirement fund.

They’ll get $259,425 after taxes are taken out.

