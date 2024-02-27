Craziest Marriage Story EVER
February 27, 2024 11:38AM CST
Reesa Teesa took the internet by storm on Valentine’s Day by introducing everyone to her ex-husband. She now has a 52 part series of ALL the craziness that she encountered, from the time she first met her husband, to when she found out he was a scammer.
Below is PART ONE of her 52 series and if you want to watch them all, you can do so HERE.
@reesamteesa Who TF Did I Marry- Introduction #reesateesa #fyp #series ♬ original sound – ReesaTeesa
