Cutest Hot Dog Eating Contest
October 2, 2023 10:37AM CDT
Most eating contests are all about the competition and not really cute, but this one is! Watch as this sweet man stops what he is doing, so a young girl can compete in the hot dog eating competition. It may be the cutest video you will see all year!
@jdonahue2011 #hotdogeatingcontest #hotdogeating #hotdogeatingchampion #hotdogeatingchamp #ilovemykids #goodjob #teachthemyoung #girlpower #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryour #foryourpage ♬ original sound – jdonahue2011
