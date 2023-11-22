Cutest Thanksgiving Dinner EVER
November 22, 2023 6:43AM CST
This is the best Thanksgiving dinner and there are no people there! Hoke County Animal Shelter in North Carolina hosted the cutest dinner, and you get to watch these shelter dogs have their first Thanksgiving dinner. If you are looking to add to your family, check out our friends at The Capital Humane Society or visit one of your favorite rescues this holiday season!
@wellbehaved1 Shelter Thanksgiving. All dishes pet safe #dog #cat #puppy #kittensoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #animals #love #adoptme ♬ Butterflies – Abe Parker
