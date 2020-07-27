D-Wayne’s Binge Watch Pick of the Week: Ip Man
Okay, I know this isn’t a TV series, but this is the best martial arts movies series you will ever see. The Ip Man movie series follows Ip Man, the mentor of Bruce Lee,through his career as a legendary martial arts teacher. In the final movie Ip makes his way to San Francisco to help ease tensions between Bruce Lee and local Kung Fu masters; what follows, though, is an inspiring story about acceptance love and perseverance. Check the trailer above.
If you want the full experience (which I recommend), start at Ip Man 1 and watched the series all the way through. Trust me it will be SO worth it.